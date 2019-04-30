Who’s At The Show

Now in its 19th year, the Powder Awards has grown to become one of the biggest nights in

skiing, attracting a veritable who’s who of the industry—professional skiers, ski legends,

ski film production crews, industry brands, media, and life-long skiers who are the

readership of Powder magazine. And while the Powder Awards primarily highlights the best of

the year’s ski films—like Movie of the Year and Best Male and Female Performance, for

instance—the ceremonies also acknowledge our readers’ favorites with our annual Reader Poll.

Hence, the all-inclusive celebration of skiing, and why everyone who loves skiing will head

to Breckenridge for one big night in December.