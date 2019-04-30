Powder Awards Info

For immediate release:

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The 19th Annual Powder Awards is excited to return to Breckenridge, Colorado, on Thursday, December 13, 2018, during the Winter Dew Tour.

Celebrating the best in ski cinematography, athletic achievement, and photography, the Powder Awards will be held once again at the Riverwalk Center just off Breck’s iconic Main Street.

The event also showcases readers’ favorite skiers with the annual Powder Poll. One of the biggest nights in skiing, the Powder Awards attract a who’s who of the industry, including professional skiers, ski legends, ski film production crews, industry brands, media, and celebrities.

Tickets for the “Biggest Night In Skiing” are on sale now for $12 at PowderAwards.com, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the official Powder Awards non-profit partner, High Fives Foundation. The safety net of the outdoor action sports community, High Fives raises injury prevention awareness while providing resources and inspiration to those who suffer life-altering injuries.

Meanwhile, the 19th Annual Powder Poll presented by Toyota invites the ski community to choose the best representatives of the sport. To narrow down the field, the POWDER staff chose the top female and male athletes in skiing based on their influence on the sport through film segments, competitions, photographs, community involvement, and social engagement. Now we need you to determine the three male and female winners. Past winners have included Ingrid Backstrom, Angel Collinson, Seth Morrison, Tom Wallisch, and Candide Thovex.

Check out the list of athletes and vote on PowderAwards.com. POWDER will announce the podium of athletes with the most votes from our readers at the live show on December 13. Voting ends on November 23, 2018.

About POWDER

Established in 1972 as The Skier’s Magazine, POWDER is produced by and for those who embrace skiing and developed through a collective love of two things: good skiing and quality storytelling. Since its inception, POWDER believes in authenticity, experience, and a respect for its readers- the most passionate, dedicated, and loyal in the sport. Forty-eight years after its founding in Sun Valley, Idaho, POWDER’s network of digital and social properties, magazines, books, radio, and events, makes it the most influential and reliable source of information for the ski community. POWDER is published by TEN: The Enthusiast Network. For more information, please visit POWDER.com.

About TEN: Sports & Entertainment Group

TEN: Sports & Entertainment is the world’s premier network of enthusiast brands in the action/outdoor market, featuring leading brands such as Adventure Sports Network, Dew Tour, Surfer, Powder, TransWorld Skateboarding, and TransWorld Snowboarding. With 13 brands reaching more than 38 million enthusiasts monthly, TEN inspires enthusiasts to pursue their passions. For more information, visit enthusiastnetwork.com.

