Powder Awards Info

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The 19th Annual Powder Awards is excited to return to
Breckenridge, Colorado, on Thursday, December 13, 2018, during the Winter Dew Tour.
Celebrating the best in ski cinematography, athletic achievement, and photography, the Powder
Awards will be held once again at the Riverwalk Center just off Breck’s iconic Main
Street.
The event also showcases readers’ favorite skiers with the annual Powder Poll. One of the
biggest nights in skiing, the Powder Awards attract a who’s who of the industry, including
professional skiers, ski legends, ski film production crews, industry brands, media, and
celebrities.
Tickets for the “Biggest Night In Skiing” are on sale now for $12 at PowderAwards.com, with
a portion of the proceeds benefiting the official Powder Awards non-profit partner, High
Fives Foundation. The safety net of the outdoor action sports community, High Fives raises
injury prevention awareness while providing resources and inspiration to those who suffer
life-altering injuries.
Meanwhile, the 19th Annual Powder Poll presented by Toyota invites the ski community to
choose the best representatives of the sport. To narrow down the field, the POWDER staff
chose the top female and male athletes in skiing based on their influence on the sport
through film segments, competitions, photographs, community involvement, and social
engagement. Now we need you to determine the three male and female winners. Past winners
have included Ingrid Backstrom, Angel Collinson, Seth Morrison, Tom Wallisch, and Candide
Thovex.
Check out the list of athletes and vote on PowderAwards.com. POWDER will announce the podium
of athletes with the most votes from our readers at the live show on December 13. Voting
ends on November 23, 2018.
The 19th POWDER Awards and Reader Poll will take place December 13th, 2018 at The Riverwalk
Center in Breckenridge, Colorado. We will be supplying full media services for TV, print,
radio, and webcast purposes during the event. You may apply for Media Credentials by
clicking on the MEDIA Tab above and filling out the form.
About POWDER
Established in 1972 as The Skier’s Magazine, POWDER is produced by and for those who embrace
skiing and developed through a collective love of two things: good skiing and quality
storytelling. Since its inception, POWDER believes in authenticity, experience, and a
respect for its readers- the most passionate, dedicated, and loyal in the sport. Forty-eight
years after its founding in Sun Valley, Idaho, POWDER’s network of digital and social
properties, magazines, books, radio, and events, makes it the most influential and reliable
source of information for the ski community. POWDER is published by TEN: The Enthusiast
Network. For more information, please visit POWDER.com.
About TEN: Sports & Entertainment Group
TEN: Sports & Entertainment is the world’s premier network of enthusiast brands in the
action/outdoor market, featuring leading brands such as Adventure Sports Network, Dew Tour,
Surfer, Powder, TransWorld Skateboarding, and TransWorld Snowboarding. With 13 brands
reaching more than 38 million enthusiasts monthly, TEN inspires enthusiasts to pursue their
passions. For more information, visit enthusiastnetwork.com.
Since the inception of the Powder Awards, the number of professional ski films produced
increases each year. This, of course, demonstrates the vitality and demand for ski
cinematography. But it also makes the job of the Powder editors and the expert judging panel
that much more difficult and demanding. Once we watch every film, Powder asks each film
company to submit their nominees for each category except Movie of the Year:
• Best Male Performance
• Best Female Performance
• Full Throttle
• Breakthrough Performance
• Best Documentary
• Best Cinematography
• Best Line
• Best Powder
• Best Air
• Best Editing
Once we receive each film company's nomination, we combine their submissions to present to
our expert panel.
How the winning films are chosen
Perhaps the most integral ingredient of the Powder Awards is the expert panel. Each year, we
scan and survey the industry for about two dozen industry-wide experts, from photographers,
to skiers, to filmers, to writers, to product and marketing managers, in order to judge and
select nominees for each category. These experts vote for their top five nominations and a
winner in each category.
Online and ballot tallying
And you, the reader, have a place too. As tradition dictates, readers are asked to vote for
their favorite male and female athletes in the Reader Poll by voting online at
PowderAwards.com. So make your voice heard, and see who wins on the night of December 13,
2018. Who are the best representatives of our sport? You decide.
Show Production
It seems as soon as one epic night of the Powder Awards and Reader Poll concludes, our team
is hard at work planning another unforgettable night for next year. It's a scramble to
organize all the festivities involved, yet somehow, the staff congeals and continues to
elevate the fun each year. The wheel of plans and ideas spins around the Powder offices in
late-spring, and we decide on a theme in early-autumn. Guest presenters,entertainers, and
hosts get slated in the fall. Invitations are mailed out shortly thereafter for the best
night in the ski industry hosted at The Riverwalk Center, in Breckenridge, Colorado.
Who’s at the Show
The Matchstick Productions crew. Photo: powderawards.com
Now in its 19th year, the Powder Awards has grown to become one of the biggest nights in
skiing, attracting a veritable who's who of the industry—professional skiers, ski legends,
ski film production crews, industry brands, media, and life-long skiers who are the
readership of Powder magazine. And while the Powder Awards primarily highlights the best of
the year's ski films—like Movie of the Year and Best Male and Female Performance, for
instance—the ceremonies also acknowledge our readers' favorites with our annual Reader Poll.
Hence, the all-inclusive celebration of skiing, and why everyone who loves skiing will head
to Breckenridge for one big night in December.
Breckenridge
THE RIVERWALK CENTER | BRECKENRIDGE, COLORADO
Located in the heart of Breckenridge, one of America’s classic ski towns, the Riverwalk
Center is an elegant space that will host the 19th annual Powder Awards on December 13,
2018.
For more information on The Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge, Colorado, go here.