December 7, 2019

Hotel Jerome
Aspen, Colorado test

History

Powder Awards. Breakthrough Performance. Thayne Rich. Photo: David Reddick
Thayne Rich's Breakthrough

Rich joins Sean Pettit, Sage Cattabriga-Alosa, Ian McIntosh, and others as the recipient of Breakthrough Performance at the Powder Awards

Dec 9, 2016 | Powder Magazine
Powder Awards. Movie of the Year. Level 1. Photo: David Reddick
Fun for the Win

The winner of Movie of the Year at the 17th Annual Powder Awards is 'Pleasure,' by Level 1 Productions

Dec 9, 2016 | Powder Magazine