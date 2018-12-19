History
WATCH: 19th Annual Powder Awards Full Show
From handstands to emotional acceptance speeches, the biggest night in skiing delivered
Behind the Scenes at the 19th Annual Powder Awards
Check out 30 photos from the biggest night in skiing
Winners Announced at the 19th Annual Powder Awards
TGR, Henrik Harlaut, and Elyse Saugstad claim hardware for the night's biggest prizes
These Are Your Nominees for Best Female Performance
Buy a ticket for Thursday's show at the 19th Annual Powder Awards and check out the four Best Female Performance nominees
These Are Your Nominees for Best Male Performance
Buy a ticket for Thursday's show at the 19th Annual Powder Awards and check out the four Best Male Performance nominees
And the Nominees for Best Line are...
Buy a ticket for Thursday's show at the 19th Annual Powder Awards and check out the four Best Line nominees
Watch the Deepest Pow Video Segments of the Year
Buy a ticket for Thursday's show at the 19th Annual Powder Awards and check out the four Best Powder nominees
And These are the Nominees for Best Air...
The 19th Annual Powder Awards is here. Buy a ticket for Thursday's show and check out the four Best Air nominees
Nominees Announced for 19th Annual Powder Awards
Tickets on sale now to the public for all ages show December 13 in Breckenridge, CO
Vote Now in the Powder Poll
Who are the best representatives of the sport? Vote now for the top skiers in the Powder Poll.
18th Annual Powder Awards Winners
Tatum Monod, Kye Petersen, Dendrite Studios, and Sammy Carlson win big
Winners Announced at the 18th Annual Powder Awards
The biggest night in skiing brings the ski community together to recognize emerging talent, top achievements in skiing
The Four Best Male Stars of the Year
Watch the four Best Male Performance nominees for the 18th Annual Powder Awards; Buy tickets now for tomorrow's show
Footage of the Best Powder Skiing of the Year
Watch the four Best Powder nominees for the 18th Annual Powder Awards and buy tix now
A Dub, Cork, and a Couple Switches
Watch to see who should win Best Air at the 18th Annual Powder Awards Dec. 14 in Breck
Rail or Rock Pillar for the Best Jib Win?
Watch these four Best Jib nominees and see who takes home the trophy on Dec. 14 at the Powder Awards
These Are Your 18th Annual Powder Awards Nominees
Tickets to the award show on Dec. 14 in Breckenridge, Colorado, are on sale now
Watch the 17th Annual Powder Awards
Didn't make it to Breckenridge for the biggest night in skiing? See who won, right here.
Best Moments from the Powder Awards
A photo gallery from the 17th Annual Powder Awards, the biggest night in skiing
Full Throttle: JF Houle
The winner of Full Throttle at the 17th Annual Powder Awards is JF Houle
'Guilt Trip' Inspires
'Guilt Trip,' by Switchback Entertainment, wins Best Documentary at the 17th Annual Powder Awards
Thayne Rich's Breakthrough
Rich joins Sean Pettit, Sage Cattabriga-Alosa, Ian McIntosh, and others as the recipient of Breakthrough Performance at the Powder Awards
JF Houle's Mastery Wins Him Best Jib
JF Houle in 'Canvas' earned him Best Jib at the 17th Annual Powder Awards
Sammy C Wins the Deep Award
And got iced on stage
Angel Collinson Does it Again
The winner of Best Female Performance at the 17th Annual Powder Awards is Angel Collinson
Sammy Carlson Cleans Up
The winner of Best Male Performance at the 17th Annual Powder Awards is Sammy Carlson
The Most Beautiful Ski Photo of the Year
Alric Ljunghager wins Photo of the Year at the 17th Annual Powder Awards
Fun for the Win
The winner of Movie of the Year at the 17th Annual Powder Awards is 'Pleasure,' by Level 1 Productions
The Craziest Air of the Year
The winner of Best Air at the 17th Annual Powder Awards is Sammy Carlson
'Ruin and Rose' Is a Beautiful Film
Matchstick Productions wins Best Cinematography for its artistic vision in 'Ruin and Rose'
Ian McIntosh Is Insane
McIntosh wins the award for Best Line with yet another balls-of-steel send in Alaska
Best Editing Skills Goes to 'Seeking Nirvana'
The Lucky Strike, a Canadian crew, won Best Editing at the 17th Annual Powder Awards
Candide Thovex in the House
The winner of the men's Powder Poll at the 17th Annual Powder Awards is Candide Thovex
Angel Collinson Still on Top
For the second year in a row, Collinson won the women's Powder Poll at the 17th Annual Powder Awards
JF Houle Wins Full Throttle
The Canadian took home Shane McConkey's favorite award at the 17th Annual Powder Awards
"A Fairy Tale" Wins Best Short
The short film about the skier we all want to be stood out at the 17th Annual Powder Awards
Sammy C Rules the Powder Awards
The biggest night in skiing goes off in Breckenridge
The Winners of the Powder Awards
"Pleasure" by Level 1 Productions wins Movie of the Year
The 2016 Photos of the Year
Of the thousands of photos submitted every year, these are the best of 2016
A Brief History of Powder Awards
Highlights from 17 years of silliness and celebration
WATCH: The Best Jibs of the Year
Who will win at the 17th Annual Powder Awards? Buy a ticket to show in Breck and find out
WATCH: Powder Awards Teaser
Wanna get fired up to ski and party? Sure you do. Buy a ticket at the 17th Annual Powder Awards now
WATCH: The Best Airs of the Year
Who will win at the 17th Annual Powder Awards? Buy a ticket to show in Breck and find out
WATCH: The Best Lines of the Year
Who will win at the 17th Annual Powder Awards? Buy a ticket to show in Breck and find out
WATCH: The Best Powder Skiing of the Year
Who will win at the 17th Annual Powder Awards? Buy a ticket to show in Breck and find out
And the Nominees Are...
Here are the official nominees for the 17th annual Powder Awards
How to Sneak Into the Powder Awards
Getting in on the most prestigious award show in skiing will take panache
The 17th Annual Powder Awards Open Winter Dew Tour Weekend
The biggest night in skiing moves to Breckenridge, Colorado, on December 8
Who are the Best Representatives of Skiing?
Vote now for the Powder Poll for the 17th Annual Powder Awards
Moments from the 16th Annual Powder Awards
A photo gallery from the show, held at The Depot in Salt Lake City, Utah, on December 4
A Night of Firsts
Collinson, Cattabriga-Alosa, and urban skiers win big at 16th Annual Powder Awards
2016 Winners
See a list of all the winners from the 16th Annual Powder Awards
"For Lack of Better" Wins Movie of the Year
<em>For Lack of Better</em> wins Movie of the Year; Sage Cattabriga-Alosa wins Best Male Performance; Angel Collinson wins Best Female Performance
Powder Awards Movie of the Year
Watch the five nominees for the biggest award at the 16th Annual Powder Awards
Powder Awards Best Male Performance
Watch the five nominees for the 16th Annual Powder Awards
Powder Awards Best Female Performance
Watch the five Best Female Performance nominees for the 16th Annual Powder Awards
Powder Awards Best Jib
Watch the four Best Jib nominees for the 16th Annual Powder Awards
Powder Awards Best Manmade Air
Watch the four Best Manmade Air nominees for the 16th Annual Powder Awards
Staying Power: The Ian McIntosh Profile
Why we can't stop watching big mountain skier Ian McIntosh
Invites to the 16th Annual Powder Awards
Make a donation to the High Fives Foundation here for an invitation to the Powder Awards on Friday, December 4
Voice: Sierra Quitiquit
Determined to hold on to her happiness, Sierra Quitiquit faces the good, the bad, and the ugly
Powder Awards Best Powder Nominees
Watch the four Best Powder nominees for 16th Annual Powder Awards
Voice: Nick McNutt
Nick McNutt takes rapid success slowly
Best Natural Air Powder Awards Nominees
Watch the four nominees for Best Natural Air for 16th Annual Powder Awards
Best Line Powder Awards Nominees
Watch clips of the four Best Line nominees for 16th Annual Powder Awards
Nominees Announced for 16th Annual Powder Awards
Invites now available to attend show Friday, December 4, in Salt Lake City, Utah
Angel's Song
Video and preview of the Angel Collinson profile, featured in the POWDER November issue
The Powder Poll: Vote Now
Vote for your favorite male and female skiers in the 16th Annual Powder Poll
15th Annual Powder Awards — The Winners Gallery
A photo gallery of the winners at the 15th Annual Powder Awards
Behind the Scenes Photo Gallery
A photo gallery of the best moments from the 15th Annual Powder Awards
The Red Carpet
A photo gallery from the red carpet at the 15th Annual Powder Awards
Walking the Magic (Red) Carpet
An inside look at the 15th Annual Powder Awards
Top Skiers and Films Honored at 15th Annual Powder Awards
Cody Townsend, Angel Collinson, and Teton Gravity Research take home the hardware
The Winners — 15th Annual Powder Awards
Teton Gravity Research takes home the honors for Movie of the Year
Movie Of The Year — 15th Annual Powder Awards
Teton Gravity Research wins Movie Of The Year for <em>Almost Ablaze</em> at the 15th Annual Powder Awards
Best Male Performance — 15th Annual Powder Awards
Cody Townsend wins Best Male Performance at the 15th Annual Powder Awards
Full Throttle — 15th Annual Powder Awards
Cody Townsend wins Full Throttle at the 15th Annual Powder Awards
Best Cinematography — 15th Annual Powder Awards
Sweetgrass Productions' <em>Afterglow</em> wins Best Cinematography at the 15th Annual Powder Awards
Breakthrough Performer — 15th Annual Powder Awards
Nick McNutt wins Breakthrough Performer at the 15th Annual Powder Awards
Best Powder — 15th Annual Powder Awards
Sage Cattabriga-Alosa, Johnny Collinson, Dylan Hood, and Nick McNutt win Best Powder at the 15th Annual Powder Awards
Best Short — 15th Annual Powder Awards
Sweetgrass Productions' Afterglow wins Best Short at the 15th Annual Powder Awards
Best Natural Air — 15th Annual Powder Awards
Richard Permin wins Best Natural Air at the 15th Annual Powder Awards
Best Documentary — 15th Annual Powder Awards
Endlessflow Films wins Best Documentary for <em>Dream Line</em> at the 15th Annual Powder Awards
Best Editing — 15th Annual Powder Awards
Stept Productions wins Best Editing for <em>Ten and Two</em> at the 15th Annual Powder Awards
15th Annual Men's Powder Poll #2
Candide Thovex is #2 in the 15th Annual Men's Powder Poll
15th Annual Men's Powder Poll #9
Henrik Harlaut is #9 in the 15th Annual Men's Powder Poll
15th Annual Men's Powder Poll #6
Sean Pettit is #6 in the 15th Annual Men's Powder Poll
15th Annual Women's Powder Poll #5
Tatum Monod is #5 in the 15th Annual Women's Powder Poll
15th Annual Men's Powder Poll #1
J.P. Auclair is #1 in the 15th Annual Men's Powder Poll
Best Jib — 15th Annual Powder Awards
Phil Casabon wins Best Jib at the 15th Annual Powder Awards
Best Manmade Air — 15th Annual Powder Awards
Henrik Harlaut wins Best Manmade Air at the 15th Annual Powder Awards
15th Annual Men's Powder Poll #7
Tom Wallisch is #7 in the 15th Annual Men's Powder Poll
15th Annual Women's Powder Poll #4
Angel Collinson is #4 in the 15th Annual Women's Powder Poll
15th Annual Men's Powder Poll #10
Cody Townsend is #10 in the 15th Annual Men's Powder Poll
Best Line — 15th Annual Powder Awards
Cody Townsend wins Best Line at the 15th Annual Powder Awards
15th Annual Women's Powder Poll #3
Michelle Parker is #3 in the 15th Annual Women's Powder Poll
Photo of the Year — 15th Annual Powder Awards
Oskar Enander wins Photo of the Year at the 15th Annual Powder Awards
15th Annual Men's Powder Poll #3
Tanner Hall is #3 in the 15th Annual Men's Powder Poll
15th Annual Men's Powder Poll #8
Eric Hjorleifson is #8 in the 15th Annual Men's Powder Poll
15th Annual Men's Powder Poll #4
Sage Cattabriga-Alosa is #4 in the 15th Annual Men's Powder Poll
Best Female Performance — 15th Annual Powder Awards
Angel Collinson wins Best Female Performance at the 15th Annual Powder Awards
15th Annual Women's Powder Poll #1
Ingrid Backstrom is #1 in the 15th Annual Women's POWDER Poll
15th Annual Women's Powder Poll #2
Lynsey Dyer is #2 in the 15th Annual Women's Powder Poll
15th Annual Men's Powder Poll #5
Seth Morrison is #5 in the 15th Annual Men's Powder Poll
The Red Carpet, From the 15th Annual Powder Awards
Watch the biggest night in skiing unfold on the red carpet
Influences: Sage Cattabriga-Alosa
Foggy goggles, late acceptance speeches, and the impeccable skiing of Tim Durtschi
Influences: MSP Films' Scott Gaffney
Of movies, men, and McConkey with the MSP Films director
Best Female Performance Nominees — 15th Annual Powder Awards
Girl power. Lady shred. Hot mama. Beautiful. Fast. Strong. She rips.
Best Male Performance Nominees — 15th Annual Powder Awards
Strong. Fast. Fluid. Style. Creative. Committed. Innovative.
Best Powder Nominees — 15th Annual Powder Awards
Deep. In your face. Blower. Trench town. Face shot. Creamy. Heaven.
Influences: Eric Iberg
The “Like A Lion” director talks about meeting Warren Miller
And the Nominees Are...
Nominees announced for the 15th Annual Powder Awards, held on December 5 in Salt Lake City
Influences: Ingrid Backstrom
The darling of the Reader Poll, Ingrid Backstrom recalls her favorite PVA moment
Influences: Will Wesson
Throwback to Will Wesson's favorite Powder Awards moment: Level 1's 2008 Japan Segment
Influences: Daron Rahlves
Daron Rahlves recalls Sage Cattabriga-Alosa's flat 360 in TGR's 2011 film, "Light the Wick"
Influences: Elyse Saugstad
Who inspired Saugstad to charge ahead? Ingrid Backstrom in "Yearbook."
Vote in 15th Annual Powder Poll
Who are this year's best skiers? Cast your votes.
Powder Poll Moments: Tom Wallisch
The three-time winner talks Powder Awards and getting back on snow
14th Annual Powder Awards: Photo of the Year
Caroline Gleich & Liam Doran Win Photo of the Year
14th Annual Powder Awards
Watch live footage, acceptance speeches, and interviews with the winners from the biggest night in skiing
14th Annual Powder Awards Best Female Performance
Elyse Saugstad wins Best Female Performance in 2014 Powder Awards
14th Annual Powder Awards Movie of the Year
<em>Valhalla</em> wins Movie of the Year
14th Annual Powder Awards Best Male Performance
Watch Tim Durtschi accept his award from Scot Schmidt
14th Annual Powder Awards Best Powder
Dylan Hood, Sage Cattabriga-Alosa, and Colter Hinchcliffe win Best Powder in 2014 Powder Awards
14th Annual Powder Awards Best Documentary
<em>McConkey</em> wins Best Documentary in 2014 Powder Awards
14th Annual Powder Awards Best Line
Callum Pettit wins Best Line
14th Annual Powder Awards Best Manmade Air
Sean Pettit wins Best Manmade Air in 2014 Powder Awards
14th Annual Powder Awards Best Jib
Max Morello wins Best Jib in 2014 Powder Awards
14th Annual Powder Awards Full Throttle
Callum Pettit wins Full Throttle in 2014 Powder Awards
14th Annual Powder Awards Best Natural Air
Tim Durtschi wins Best Natural Air in 2014 Powder Awards
14th Annual Powder Awards Best Short
<em>Super Mom</em> wins Best Short in 2014 Powder Awards
14th Annual Powder Awards Best Cinematography
<em>Into The Mind</em> wins Best Cinematography in 2014 Powder Awards
14th Annaul Powder Awards Best Editing
<em>Valhalla</em> wins Best Editing in 2014 Powder Awards
14th Annual Powder Awards Breakthrough Performance
Dale Talkington wins Breakthrough Performance of the year
The Red Carpet Gallery
Photos of the pre-show festivities
Behind The Scenes Gallery
Photos from 14th annual show at The Depot in Salt Lake City, Utah, of ski stars past and present and more
14th Annual Powder Awards Results
<em>Valhalla</em> wins Movie of the Year, Tim Durtschi wins Best Male Performance, Elyse Saugstad wins Best Female Performance
The Winners Gallery
Backstage photos from the 14th annual Powder Awards
14th Annual Women's Powder Poll #2
Michelle Parker is #2 in the 2014 Powder Poll
14th Annual Men's Powder Poll #4
Sage Cattabriga-Alosa is #4 in the 14th Annual Powder Poll
14th Annual Men's Powder Poll #6
Drew Tabke is #6 in the 2014 Powder Poll
14th Annual Women's Powder Poll #3
Angel Collinson is #3 in the 2014 Powder Poll
14th Annual Men's Powder Poll #5
Eric Hjorleifson is #5 in the 2014 Powder Poll
14th Annual Men's Powder Poll #9
Pep Fujas is #9 in the 2014 Powder Poll
14th Annual Men's Powder Poll #7
J.P. Auclair is #7 in the 14th Annual Powder Poll
14th Annual Men's Powder Poll #8
Mark Abma is #8 in the 14th Annual Powder Poll
14th Annual Women's Powder Poll #4
Elyse Saugstad is #4 in the 14th Annual Powder Poll
14th Annual Men's POWDER Poll #2
Sean Pettit is #2 in the 14th Annual POWDER Poll
14th Annual Men's Powder Poll #1
Seth Morrison is #1 in the 14th Annual POWDER Poll
14th Annual Women's Powder Poll #5
Lindsey Vonn is #5 in the 14th Annual Powder Poll
14th Annual Men's Powder Poll #10
Tom Wallisch is #10 in the 14th Annual Powder Poll
14th Annual Women's Powder Poll #1
Ingrid Backstrom is #1 in the Powder Poll
14th Annual Men's Powder Poll #3
Candide Thovex is #3 in the 14th annual Powder Poll
POWDER Awards Nominees Announced
Industry guest invites now available for the December 6 event in Salt Lake City #PowderAwards
POWDER Poll Expert Panel: Ian Fohrman
Meet the pros, photogs, and savants who chose the 40 featured skiers
POWDER Poll Expert Panel
Meet the pros, photogs, and savants who chose the 40 featured skiers. This week: Elyse Saugstad
Backstage at the PVAs: Best Jib
Clayton Vila talks about hitting the rainbow rail and how the Superbowl helped him do it
Backstage at the PVAs: Best P.O.V.
Topher Plimpton (a dude with a desk job) and Corey Felton win
Backstage at the PVAs: Breakthrough Performer
Sandy Boville is a little whelmed
Behind the Scenes at Powder Awards: Best Male Performance
Candide Thovex wins the night
Backstage at the PVAs: The Sarah Burke Foundation
Sarah's agent, Michael Spencer, acceped her reader poll award on her behalf
Backstage at the PVAs: Movie of the Year
Josh Berman accepts for Level 1's <em>Sunny</em>
Backstage at the PVAs: Best Female Performance
Michelle Parker talks about her well-rounded segment, and feeling like a filming rookie
Backstage at the PVAs: Ingrid Backstrom
Ingrid wins the Women's Reader Poll
Backstage at the PVAs: Elyse Saugstad
Elsye wins her first Reader Poll award
Backstage at the PVAs: Photo of the Year
Yes, it was as fun as it looked.
Backstage at the PVAs: Best Powder
The Meatheads crew celebrates their win. They are pretty OK at partying
Backstage at the PVAs: Tanner Hall
T Hall talks X Games, Inspired TV, and 11 years of Reader Poll
Backstage at the PVAs: Tom Wallisch
The Reader Poll winner three-peats
Photos from 2013 Powder Awards
Highlights from the show
Powder Awards Red Carpet Photos
The best skiers in the universe clean up nice
POWDER Awards Winner Gallery
A look at who won at the 13th annual POWDER Awards
POWDER Awards Results
Find out who the big winners were at the 13th annual show
2013 Awards
Results from the 2013 Powder Awards
2013 Powder Awards Music
Music from the biggest night in skiing
2013 Men’s Reader Poll #1
Tom Wallisch is #1 at the 2013 POWDER Awards Presented by Icelandic Glacial
2013 Men’s Reader Poll #2
Seth Morrison is #2 at the 2013 POWDER Awards Presented by Icelandic Glacial
2013 Men’s Reader Poll #3
Sean Pettit is #3 at the 2013 POWDER Awards Presented by Icelandic Glacial
2013 Men’s Reader Poll #4
Eric Hjorleifson is #4 at the 2013 POWDER Awards Presented by Icelandic Glacial
2013 Men’s Reader Poll #5
Sage Cattabriga-Alosa is #5 at the 2013 POWDER Awards Presented by Icelandic Glacial
2013 Men’s Reader Poll #6
Cody Townsend is #6 at the 2013 POWDER Awards Presented by Icelandic Glacial
2013 Men’s Reader Poll #7
Henrik Harlaut is #7 at the 2013 POWDER Awards Presented by Icelandic Glacial
2013 Men’s Reader Poll #8
Mark Abma is #8 at the 2013 POWDER Awards Presented by Icelandic Glacial
2013 Men’s Reader Poll #9
Tanner Hall is #9 at the 2013 POWDER Awards Presented by Icelandic Glacial
2013 Men’s Reader Poll #10
Eric Pollard is #10 at the 2013 POWDER Awards Presented by Icelandic Glacial
2013 Women’s Reader Poll #1
Ingrid Backstrom is #1 at the2013 POWDER Awards Presented by Icelandic Glacial
2013 Women’s Reader Poll #2
Sarah Burke is #2 2013 POWDER Awards Presented by Icelandic Glacial
2013 Women’s Reader Poll #3
Kaya Turski is #3 at the 2013 POWDER Awards Presented by Icelandic Glacial
2013 Women’s Reader Poll #4
Michelle Parker is #4 at the 2013 POWDER Awards Presented by Icelandic Glacial
2013 Women’s Reader Poll #5
Elyse Saugstad is #5 at the 2013 POWDER Awards Presented by Icelandic Glacial
2013 Movie of the Year
<em>Sunny</em> wins at the 2013 POWDER Awards Presented by Icelandic Glacial
2013 Best Male Performance
Candide Thovex wins at the 2013 POWDER Awards Presented by Icelandic Glacial
2013 Best Female Performance
Michelle Parker wins at the 2013 POWDER Awards Presented by Icelandic Glacial
2013 Best Cinematography
<em> Few Words</em> wins at the 2013 POWDER Awards Presented by Icelandic Glacial
2013 Best Documentary
<em>Few Words</em> wins at the 2013 POWDER Awards Presented by Icelandic Glacial
2013 Best Editing
<em>Sunny</em> wins at the 2013 POWDER Awards Presented by Icelandic Glacial