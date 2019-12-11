Behind the Scenes at the 20th Annual Powder Awards

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

POWDER Magazine celebrated the 20th Anniversary of the Powder Awards on Saturday, December 7 in front of a sold-out crowd at Hotel Jerome. Here are some behind-the-scenes shots of the night from POWDER director of photography David Reddick and Matt Power. Read the full story and list of winners of the Powder Awards here.

Sam Kuch posing with his award for Best Male Performance for his role in MSP's Return to Send'er

Cody Townsend with the first place Men's Powder Poll trophy. After four years winning second place, ski mountaineering may finally be cool. Maybe.

Jim Morrison and Hillaree Nelson pose with the Best Documentary award. They were the subject's of the winning film Lhotse.

Eric Pollard's Drawn from Here earned two awards Saturday night: Movie of the Year and Best Post Production.

Lucas Wach's role in Romance earned him the Breakthrough Performer award.

Level 1's Josh Berman accepting Keegan Kilbride's award for Best Jib in the Level 1 film, Romance.

The CK9 Seadawgs Simon Shave and Clay Mitchell take home Best Cinematography for Sammy Carlson's Over Time

Darcy Bacha and his winning photo of Sammy Carlson for Photo of the Year.

Tom Wallisch, a freestyle legend, with his award for Best Air.

Michelle Parker holds her prize for third place in the Women's Powder Poll. She also won Best Female Performance.

Elyse Saugstad with her award for second place in the Women's Powder Poll.

Karl Fostvedt grinning after winning the award for Best Line. Overwhelmed during his acceptance speech, he said (a few times), "I like skiing."

Sendy footage and Shafer's witty commentary brought down the house.

Sierra Shafer recruiting some assistance to announce the award for Movie of the Year.

Hillaree Nelson and Jim Morrison skied off the top of the world. Their story won the award for Best Documentary.

Oregonian Lucas Wachs on receiving the award for Breakthrough Performance, "I didn't think I'd win an award for anything other than participation in elementary school." Look at ya now, Lucas!

Tom Wallisch describes barely lacing the dub cork 10 that won him Best Air. "I almost died."

Michelle Parker and Elyse Saugstad accepting their awards for third and second place in the Women's Powder Poll, respectively. Saugstad proceeded to fall off the stage and land a 180 in stilettos. Angel Collinson won first place but was unable to attend.

"I expected the Rocky Mountains to be a little rockier than this..."

Eric Pollard swept the night, winning both Best Post Production and Movie of the Year for his film Drawn from Here, produced with Nimbus Independent.

New kid on the block Sam Kuch takes home the award for Best Male Performance for his role in MSP's Return to Send'er.

Michelle Parker takes home Best Female Performance, receiving a standing ovation for an acceptance speech empowering women, getting out the vote, and decrying climate change.

Editor-in-chief Sierra Shafer geeking out over a selfie with the Lhotse crew after they won Best Documentary.

Aspen locdawgs Pat Sewell and Chris Tatsuno presenting the award for Best Powder. The winners were The 7 Stages of Blank's Stan Rey, Josh Daiek, Alexi Godbout, and Barclay DesJardins.

Cody Townsend accepting first place in the Men's Powder Poll. "I guess ski mountaineering is cool now!"

Darcy Bacha's Photo of the Year of Sammy Carlson was auctioned off for $6000, benefitting the Hi Fives Foundation.

CK9's Simon Shave and Clay Mitchell dressed as Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels' character's from Dumb and Dumber.

The night's biggest prize, movie of the year.

