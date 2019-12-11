Behind the Scenes at the 20th Annual Powder Awards

CK9's Simon Shave and Clay Mitchell dressed as Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels' character's from Dumb and Dumber.
Darcy Bacha's Photo of the Year of Sammy Carlson was auctioned off for $6000, benefitting the Hi Fives Foundation.
Cody Townsend accepting first place in the Men's Powder Poll. "I guess ski mountaineering is cool now!"
Aspen locdawgs Pat Sewell and Chris Tatsuno presenting the award for Best Powder. The winners were The 7 Stages of Blank's Stan Rey, Josh Daiek, Alexi Godbout, and Barclay DesJardins.
Editor-in-chief Sierra Shafer geeking out over a selfie with the Lhotse crew after they won Best Documentary.
Michelle Parker takes home Best Female Performance, receiving a standing ovation for an acceptance speech empowering women, getting out the vote, and decrying climate change.
New kid on the block Sam Kuch takes home the award for Best Male Performance for his role in MSP's Return to Send'er.
Eric Pollard swept the night, winning both Best Post Production and Movie of the Year for his film Drawn from Here, produced with Nimbus Independent.
"I expected the Rocky Mountains to be a little rockier than this..."
Michelle Parker and Elyse Saugstad accepting their awards for third and second place in the Women's Powder Poll, respectively. Saugstad proceeded to fall off the stage and land a 180 in stilettos. Angel Collinson won first place but was unable to attend.
Tom Wallisch describes barely lacing the dub cork 10 that won him Best Air. "I almost died."
Oregonian Lucas Wachs on receiving the award for Breakthrough Performance, "I didn't think I'd win an award for anything other than participation in elementary school." Look at ya now, Lucas!
Hillaree Nelson and Jim Morrison skied off the top of the world. Their story won the award for Best Documentary.
Sierra Shafer recruiting some assistance to announce the award for Movie of the Year.
Sendy footage and Shafer's witty commentary brought down the house.
Karl Fostvedt grinning after winning the award for Best Line. Overwhelmed during his acceptance speech, he said (a few times), "I like skiing."
Elyse Saugstad with her award for second place in the Women's Powder Poll.
Michelle Parker holds her prize for third place in the Women's Powder Poll. She also won Best Female Performance.
Tom Wallisch, a freestyle legend, with his award for Best Air.
Darcy Bacha and his winning photo of Sammy Carlson for Photo of the Year.
The CK9 Seadawgs Simon Shave and Clay Mitchell take home Best Cinematography for Sammy Carlson's Over Time
Level 1's Josh Berman accepting Keegan Kilbride's award for Best Jib in the Level 1 film, Romance.
Lucas Wach's role in Romance earned him the Breakthrough Performer award.
Eric Pollard's Drawn from Here earned two awards Saturday night: Movie of the Year and Best Post Production.
Jim Morrison and Hillaree Nelson pose with the Best Documentary award. They were the subject's of the winning film Lhotse.
Cody Townsend with the first place Men's Powder Poll trophy. After four years winning second place, ski mountaineering may finally be cool. Maybe.
Sam Kuch posing with his award for Best Male Performance for his role in MSP's Return to Send'er
