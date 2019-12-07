20th Annual Winners
- Powder Poll
- Video Awards
Women – First Place
Angel Collinson
Women – Second Place
Elyse Saugstad
Women – Third Place
Michelle Parker
Men – First Place
Cody Townsend
Men – Second Place
Chris Bentchetler
Men – Third Place
Tanner Hall
Drawn From Here
Eric Pollard Nimbus Independent
Sam Kuch
Return to Send'er Matchstick Productions
Originate
Overtime
CK9 Studios & Sammy Carlson
Lhotse
Field Day Studio
Keegan Kilbride
Romance Level 1 Productions
Karl Fostvedt
Return to Send'er Matchstick Productions
Tom Wallisch
Cruise Control Good Company
Lucas Wachs
Nuance
Brady Perron and Phil Casabon
Stan Rey, Josh Daiek, Alexi Godbout, Barclay DesJardins
The 7 Stages of Blank Blank Collective Films
Darcy Bacha
Sammy Carlson