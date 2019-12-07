Powder Awards

December 7, 2019
Hotel Jerome | Aspen, CO

20th Annual Winners

  • Powder Poll
  • Video Awards
Women – First Place
Angel Collinson

Elyse Saugstad
Women – Second Place
Elyse Saugstad

Michelle
Women – Third Place
Michelle Parker

Cody Townsend
Men – First Place
Cody Townsend

48.1, October, Glass
Men – Second Place
Chris Bentchetler

Tanner
Men – Third Place
Tanner Hall

Movie of the Year
Drawn From Here
Eric Pollard Nimbus Independent

Sam Kuch
Sam Kuch
Return to Send'er Matchstick Productions

Michelle
Michelle Parker
Originate

Best Cinematography
Overtime
CK9 Studios & Sammy Carlson

Best Documentary
Lhotse
Field Day Studio

Best Post Prod
Drawn From Here
Eric Pollard Nimbus Independent

Keegan Kilbride
Keegan Kilbride
Romance Level 1 Productions

Karl Fos
Karl Fostvedt
Return to Send'er Matchstick Productions

Tom Wallisch
Tom Wallisch
Cruise Control Good Company

Lucas Wachs
Lucas Wachs

Best Short

Nuance
Brady Perron and Phil Casabon

Best Powder

Stan Rey, Josh Daiek, Alexi Godbout, Barclay DesJardins
The 7 Stages of Blank Blank Collective Films

Darcy Bacha
Darcy Bacha
Sammy Carlson