It’s nearly June and cold storms continue to roll through the Intermountain West. Breckenridge, Colorado, was reporting 444 inches on Tuesday and Loveland (close to where these shots were taken) is likely well over 500. Breckenridge is coming in at 193 percent of normal snowpack.

According to Breckenridge local and POWDER contributing photographer, Liam Doran powder skiing began in the region this season back in early October.

“And not just thin, sketchy slopes laden with trap doors, but genuine powder skiing,” says Doran. “Since then, it really has not stopped. There was no January thaw, just more snow. And spring has been no different. We barely went into a corn cycle and then more storms lined up an pasted the slopes yet again. Will we get one more cold smoke day in June? I would not count it out!”

Breckenridge plans to remain open until June 9 and chances are good they won’t be skiing corn on Closing Day.