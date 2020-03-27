Powder Senior Photographer Christian Pondella is based in Mammoth Lakes, California, and has made the Eastern Sierra his home for nearly 30 years. As a child growing up in Los Angeles, his family would take several ski trips to Mammoth each winter which fueled his thirst for skiing and the outdoors.

He moved to Colorado during his college years to be close to the mountains and it was during this time he discovered his love for photography.

Combining his passions for photography and the mountains, Pondella developed his skills in backcountry skiing and mountaineering, and loved documenting these adventures with his camera. He eventually turned photography and skiing into a career which has taken him on a life-long journey, photographing skiing on six continents.

His career has transcended into shooting all genres of adventure sports, but skiing is what he is most passionate about. Often asked, “What is your favorite subject to photograph?” The answer is simple, “Powder skiing, if I am shooting powder skiing, that means I’m skiing powder!”

Photo Credit: Christian Pondella

Photo Credit: Christian Pondella