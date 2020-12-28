Light and Dry Ski Photos to Brighten Your Week

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Special thanks to Sam Cox and Hans Ludwig.

This story originally appeared in the Winter Issue (49.2) of POWDER Magazine.

There’s an ideal amount of schnapps and schnitzel that helps before it hurts. It’s less than this.

I keep telling the kids, if you want to ski the volcano, you’ve got to be the volcano.

First descents are getting tough to come by in Jackson Hole. Footy or it didn’t happen.

Too poor for an orthopedic surgeon, too foolish to stop hucking cliffs.

