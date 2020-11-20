The Run

Standing on the wind-scoured ridge, squinting at the line below, I get a brief glimpse of the buffed pocket on the right and the narrow slot through the pepper before another strong gust obscures the view.

Creating an issue of Powder is like dropping into a new line; every photo choice and every word, a turn. When everything aligns, it can feel like it’s creating itself.

As always, this annual gallery is a tribute to the best ski photographers in the world. Through their lens, we see the mountains with fresh eyes. It has been my honor to work alongside them, curating their work for nearly three decades.

At the end of this particular run, I stand in a basin, surrounded by friends old and new. Together, we look back toward the peak and take in the majesty of it all.

The best issues might feel like they create themselves, but, of course, they don’t. They are the end result of countless moments in mountains around the world, captured by skiers obsessed with the act, art, and culture of skiing. To all of them, I’d like to express my gratitude. It’s been a hell of a run.

This is part one of four installations of the Winter 2021 Photo Annual. Look for more in the coming weeks.