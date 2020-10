Editor’s Note: The Shooting Gallery is the longest-running department in POWDER Magazine. POWDER has published a selection of the best ski photography in the world in every issue, starting with Volume 19, in 1990. Every year, photographers submit thousands of images to POWDER. Director of Photography David Reddick handpicks the very best to run in the magazine. The following seven photographs ran in the Fall 2020 issue of POWDER (49.1). Find a copy here to enjoy these photographs in print—because frankly, they look better on paper and they deserve your undivided attention. Thank you to all the photographers and skiers who put in countless hours to make these photos happen.

Powder Newsletter

Subscribe to Powder’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!

By signing up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.