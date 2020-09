Wyoming’s Teton Range holds such an amazing variety of terrain and a lifetime’s worth of adventure. From big tours in the high peaks of Grand Teton National Park, to more mellow skiing on the pass, and riding lifts at JHMR and Grand Targhee. For the last handful of years, I’ve been roaming around the range with— a handful of trusted partners and friends, looking for good snow and aesthetic lines, making images along the way.

Ben Hoiness in GTNP. This image is what skiing in the Tetons is all about for me: shredding good snow in wild places with friends and partners you trust, shooting a few images along the way, and just traveling through the mountains.

Night Ops. Tanner and I had been messing with shooting skiing at night. We had a blast ripping around in the dark and tinkering to get something to work.

Tanner Flanagan on Teton Pass. This light lasted for maybe 2-3 minutes, which is often the case, but the skiing stayed good all day.

Griffin Post on a deep, deep day at Targhee. “Opus prime”—sun and snow at the same time, a photographer's dream. Griffin, Iris Lazz, and I had a productive day and this was probably the first turn we shot.

Greg Hill came to town amid a huge storm. We skied full storm and whiteout conditions for a handful of days. After that, we decided to venture into the Park looking for something a little more interesting.

Tanner Flanagan in the heart of the Park—even though the Tetons are a relatively small range, they hold a lifetime of skiing.

Lynsey Dyer storm shredding at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort during a big Teton storm cycle. This was the same day that the power lines came down on the village road and shut everything down for five days.

Griffin Post and Tanner Flanagan near the summit of the Grand. I think this was the second or third time I’ve skied this line, and we got really lucky to have good conditions and no other parties on the route.

Pep Fujas threading the needle deep in the park. Zahan Billimoria, Pep, and I headed out to ski a more obscure line on a cold day and spotted this little slot. Pep sent that thing in style, took it way deep, and casually set the landing gear down in a micro transition right next to where I was shooting.

Max Hammer with his classic turn on a day we toured into a remote corner of Grand Teton National Park just to see that the line we wanted to ski was not in condition. So we skied powder instead.

