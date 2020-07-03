I moved to Bellingham in the Fall of ’98 to study engineering at Western Washington University. At the time I had no idea that the following winter would change the course of my life. That winter we received 1,140 inches of snow at the still yet to be discovered Mount Baker ski area tucked deep into the mossy forest between the alpine peaks of Mount Baker and Mount Shuksan.

I was hooked and decided to concentrate my efforts on documenting the deep powder skiing of the PNW. Little did I know, my experiences and my work there would lead me to become a Senior Photographer for Powder, original photo editor at The Ski Journal, and chasing snow around the globe with the world’s best skiers.

While Mt. Baker may not be the sleepy ski area it once was, it still consistently welcomes me back home from my travels with one of the deepest snowpacks in the world. The following image selection is a few of my favorite images from the last 21 years at Baker.