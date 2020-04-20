Contributing photographer Robin O’Neill is based in Whistler, British Columbia. Her editorial and social documentary backgrounds work in tandem to develop a unique take on the wild landscapes and wilder personalities of the region. By translating her passion for skiing into exciting visual stories and dramatic imagery, O’Neill has amassed a growing portfolio of outstanding photographs captured in the wild outdoors.

“Being outside, and exerting myself physically is when I’m at my happiest. I learned to photograph before I learned to ski. Photography has always been a way for me to connect with environments and people that I would not have otherwise encountered, and sharing the images has been my way to connect the world to these intimate experiences. Winter means skiing; the silence of a forest canopied in snow, contemplation of the skin track, camaraderie of a common goal, the hilarity of friends and fun, the adrenaline of sport and adventure, and the celebration of accomplishment. My images allow me to communicate all of these qualities of skiing and ski culture that enliven me.”