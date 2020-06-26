Sofia Sjöberg is an adventure photographer from Stockholm, Sweden. From a young age, Sjöberg built her life around documenting skiing, surfing, and camping.

“I’ve always been very passionate about photography. For as long as I can remember I’ve always had a camera in my hand. When I was 18 I met professional freeskier Jacob Wester. We fell in love. The first couple of years Jacob and I spent together were spent mostly apart—traveling to far-flung places of the world. Sometimes I would travel to go see him, often at spectacular events like the Jon Olsson Invitational and the X Games.

“My first years out of high-school I spent, like so many others, trying to find out what I wanted to do with my life. My mindset was education-focused. I wanted a more traditional way of living, so I decided to get an MS degree in media technology. I loved university but I missed being outdoors and shooting photos. I realized pretty quickly that all I wanted to do was travel and take photos, so I decided to do everything in my power to create the life I truly wanted for myself.

“Having Jacob as my teacher in the mountains is invaluable. I have been very fortunate to work with amazing athletes and other photographers who have taught me so much, both about life and about the artform. I love capturing the essence of the life we choose to live, the raw beauty of harsh weather, and the dedication of all the amazing people in the industry. But most of all I love working with Jacob. I’ve put together some of my favorite photos we have created together.”