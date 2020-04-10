This is the second installment of our favorite photos from the 2020 Photo Annual. Nothing comes close to the beauty captured by Powder’s contributing photographers. Selected by Director of Photography David Reddick, these are the cream of the crop. Subscribe here to get the best photography in skiing sent right to your door.

We're dubbing this drop by Matt Margetts "Double, Double, Toil and Trouble."

Nick McNutt will defend his pillow fort at any cost.

Tof Henry, Neil, and Ian Provo know that the best herring in Lofoten is way, way out there.

Teton Brown committing his most daring lumber heist yet.

Turns out the massive Audi Nines jumps don't make any more sense from a bird's eye view. Tom Ritsch hits them anyway.

