Powder Senior Photographer Nic Alegre grew up in East Hampton, New York. After graduating from Villanova in 2008 with a BA in history, he lived in the East Village of Manhattan and worked in advertising and publishing. Eventually, he followed his instincts west and spent several years in Whistler and North Lake Tahoe before landing in Jackson Hole with TGR, soon becoming the first lead photographer in the history of the company.

When describing his perspective on shooting with the world’s best skiers in the biggest mountain environments, Nic explains, “There is something about being in the moment when I am shooting that has grown into a meditation.

“I’m not talking about sitting next to your tripod and waiting for the sun to descend—for me, it happens when everything is hitting the fan, when the consequences are high and stress levels elevate. There is catharsis in it.

“When I am shooting in those dynamic environments, the safety of the crew, my safety, the team’s success and my success is greatly impacted by my ability to perceive and anticipate, to feel everything. So I don’t have a choice but to be present, purely and completely, in that time, place, and with the people around me.”