Adam Clark is a passionate ski bum turned professional photographer. His resume is full of world travel with some of the greatest ski athletes in the world, but now spends more time exploring the mountains and stories closer to home in Salt Lake City, Utah. Clark is always on the hunt for that perfect balance of creativity and a good time skiing. This is a gallery from an amazing winter’s past, one of the best seasons in a long time.

