Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Editor’s Note: The Shooting Gallery is the longest running department in POWDER Magazine. POWDER has published a selection of the best ski photography in the world in every issue, starting with Volume 19, in 1990. Every year, photographers submit thousands of images to POWDER. Director of Photography David Reddick handpicks the very best to run in the magazine. The following eight photographs ran in the October 2019 issue of POWDER (48.1). Subscribe to The Skier’s Magazine to enjoy these photographs in print—because frankly, they look better on paper and they deserve your undivided attention. Thank you to all the photographers and skiers who put in the countless hours to make these photos happen.

Powder Newsletter

Subscribe to Powder’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!

By signing up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.