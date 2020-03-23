It was the first day of spring and I woke to unexpected bluebird skies after a decent storm had rolled through town leaving anywhere from six to 12 inches of medium density spring powder. Coffee in hand, I hopped in the Tacoma and was greeted by Jerry ripping Franklins Tower from one of my all-time favorite sets at Swing Auditorium February 26, 1977. Joy, excitement, and stoke for a day with friends was full throttle as I rolled out of my house making my way towards town with a Cheshire grin stamped across my face.

But as I drove through my home town of Breckenridge, which was dead silent, the knot in my stomach grew. What should have been a town busting at the seams with commerce had been brought to its knees by the coronavirus outbreak. I remembered this wasn’t going to be a normal ski day.

Thankfully, the night before, my ski partners an I decided on some critical rules. We would be taking the CDC and Colorado Dept. of Health’s regulations for social distancing very seriously. This is what we agreed upon:

1. Everyone take separate cars.

2. Park at least six feet apart.

3. Dial down the risk. Even further. A little more. There you go.

4. Charge and use your radios for communication.

5. Keep at least six feet apart on the skin track.

6. No sharing of sunscreen, food, water or, uhm, utensils.

7. Don’t leave the county and minimize all potential contact.

8. Keep group size under four.

And this is exactly what we did.

Our reward for adhering to these simple guidelines was one of the most classic Colorado spring ski days I have ever had. We were touring high on the continental divide in the tail end of an upslope storm that meant constantly changing weather would move counter-clockwise around us. One moment it would be totally bluebird, ten minutes later it would be overcast, and another five minutes later a finale of intense snowfall would drop an inch in fifteen minutes.

An aura of calm draped around us as we skinned for powder, while down on the highway below us hundreds of trucks went over the pass. The hardest thing was having to keep our distance after each epic run. The reaction is to ski to your buddies, mouth blissfully agog, and immediately hi-five at the bottom. But we remembered and refrained. We stood far apart while having a snack and re-attaching skins to skis. It’s a small price to pay for being able to get out and enjoy nature.

Failure to adhere to these temporary rules will almost certainly result in a total lockdown as well as continued transmission of the virus. Sadly, that seems to be the norm as skiers are crowding places like Loveland and Berthoud passes. My friend Tom Winter, former Senior Contributor to POWDER, described the scene as “a total junk show” as he witnessed throngs of skiers crammed into cars and pickups skiing laps with no packs and certainly no gear or avalanche training. This is what will be the end of our ski season. If you can’t ski without abiding by the current social distancing regulations and backcountry safety knowledge, then please just don’t do it at all.

In the meantime, my ski partners and I will be doing everything we can to safely enjoy the outdoors. We will be skiing together, yet apart. I hope you do the same. Let’s all do our best to spread the stoke, not the virus.

Photo Credit: Liam Doran

