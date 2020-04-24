At age 15, against my father’s wishes, after only one day of skiing, I bought my first pair of skis. Two winters later, with driver’s licenses in hand, my best friend and I proceeded to ski 100 days split between Vernon Valley, New Jersey and Hunter Mountain, New York.

It was 1988 that really changed it all for me though. That was the year that Greg Stump released the Blizzard of Ahhhs. As I headed off to college, I became obsessed with skiing. So obsessed, that two weeks after I graduated college in 1993, I moved to Colorado. Once I got my first paycheck, I bought my first camera—a Nikon 8008.

With such a strong love for mountains and the daily outdoor lifestyle, it came as no surprise when the Tetons became home. Prior to moving to Jackson, I lived in Seattle. Seattle made me appreciate the outdoors the way no other location to date did. The weather there was a bit overwhelming at times and the fact that everyone who lived there commuted to the wilds and did not live within the wilds had me yearning for someplace different. Wyoming became the place we always dreamt about—about quiet, about wild, and about mountains around every corner.

The Tetons are the obvious peaks, I will spend the rest of my life exploring and photographing Wyoming.