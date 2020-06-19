Professional photographer Ryan Turner found his place and his calling in the mountains of Big Sky, Montana. Right after graduating UWEC in Eau Claire, Wisconsin with a BFA in photography in 1996, he loaded all of his belongings in the car and headed west. He never looked back.
“I find my heart content in a beautiful corner of the Greater Yellowstone Region, raising a family and running a business in a neverland that I would have dreamt up as a kid. Through the years I have explored the nooks and crannies and documented much of Big Sky and the surrounding area with my camera. Here is a sample of images and some special memories from the past. Some are from just this past season, giving you my vision and perspective of Big Sky.”
