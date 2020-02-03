JanuBURIED Delivers Record-Breaking Snowfall in Jackson Hole

It was the perfect storm to kick off the 2020 season: a record-breaking 134 inches of low density snow fell over the Tetons during the first 15 days of January. The storm crushed previous records and made for one of the deepest months in Jackson Hole’s history. The storm finally relented midway through the month providing a brief respite with two cold smoke, bluebird powder days before Ullr regained his wintery breath. The snow god unleashed another 12 day storm delivering 48.3 inches of snow and breaking a 45 year record—and the storm of the century. POWDER senior photographer Greg Von Doersten was there to capture the magic in these incredible images.

Here are the stats as they stand in Jackson:

January was the third snowiest month ever recorded, falling behind December 1996 and February 2019.

Highest total snowfall for January in recorded history (45 years!) leaving Rendezvous Bowl with 169 inches. This surpasses the old record of 150 inches in 1998 by a foot.

Second highest Raymer Plot in recorded history at 177″.

Over 11 FEET of snowfall by January 15.

