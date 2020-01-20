In Focus: Greg Von Doersten

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Greg Von Doersten has been shooting Jackson Hole and the Tetons for over 20 years. He knows the area intimately and continues to find new perspectives and unique ways of creating iconic images in the same terrain year after year. Whether Greg is chasing kayakers for Red Bull on the Inga Rapids, the largest rapids in the world on the Congo River, or on a ski mountaineering story in Antarctica, the work he produces is genuine and tells a story. It stimulates, inspires and has the ability to present a genuine window into the lives and places he documents.

Powder Newsletter

Subscribe to Powder’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!

By signing up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.