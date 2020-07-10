I’ve been photographing with SEABA Heli in Haines for 17 seasons now. That first year I was invited by my longtime friend Drew Stoecklein. I didn’t have much money at the time but I knew it was a chance I couldn’t forgo. My bank account was quickly drained, I think I only had about $1500, so I dropped in on a credit card and kept going. All told it took me 8 months of construction work to pay down that card. To this day that’s some of the best money I’ve ever spent.

It’s funny, when I travel I always find myself saying “I’m coming back here for sure.” Haines is the only place that statement always holds true. Of all the mountain ranges I’ve been lucky enough to visit, nothing else compares. Some of my bias comes through the eyes of a cameraman. The way the mountains are stacked, the panoply of spines, and the consistency of sunny days make the area a photographer’s dream. The other side of the equation is the people you’re working with. The team at SEABA has allowed me to expand my own potential with a crew of experienced guides, pilots, and ground staff. They provide a platform that breeds success.

Chasing ski imagery for a living has been a dream come true. My goals were to always enjoy nature and attempt to put myself in the right place at the right time. More often than not Haines became that place. I hope you enjoy this selection of some of my Haines favorites.