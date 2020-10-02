Since my first pair of neon yellow Rossignol skis at age 3, skiing has been a grounding force in my life. I grew up skiing in the rain at Mount Hood, Oregon and have since designed my life to be in the mountains I love.

As a ski photographer, my camera lens has given me a new curiosity for light, movement, and details that I would otherwise have missed. Mixing creativity and motion is where I feel energy. There is tension knowing you have a moment and then it’s gone.

When my fingers are frozen and the light golden, I am the most present.

This collection of images reminds me that the love of this sport transcends language, age, skill. Skiing is the shared joy of movement—and shared joy is a powerful thing.