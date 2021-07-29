Photographer Tal Roberts got his start in the world of still image creation by hitting the pause button on his VHS player at the crux moment of tricks in skate videos of the 1990’s. Though he didn’t use a real camera until years later, the desire to document his passions was still intact. Fortunately for us, one of those passions includes skiing.

Originally from Gig Harbor, Washington, Tal spends his time bouncing back and forth between Portland, Oregon and Ketchum Idaho. He continues to focus on making pictures of his friends having fun.

Here’s what Tal considers his Top 5 skiing shots to date.