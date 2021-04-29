With over a decade of traveling and skiing together with her fiancée Jacob Wester, 33-year old Stockholm native, Sofia Sjöberg has developed a deep passion for ski photography. Not raised as a skier herself, she is still learning the ropes of the big mountain arena, slowly gathering more knowledge and getting more comfortable in big terrain. Whenever her own physical skill set becomes limiting, she takes advantage of the steadily advancing drone technology to find the right angles and to get closer to the action.

After graduating with a master of science degree in 2015, she now spends all of her time dreaming up new, fun ways to document her adventures in the great outdoors with Jacob and their friends. ”It’s so difficult to simply pick the very best photos, because that judgement is so subjective and guaranteed to be heavily biased one way or another. These five photos mean a lot to me in different ways and I’ve tried to explain why in the captions. I hope you like them too!”