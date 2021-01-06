This is a new series of photo galleries celebrating the groundbreaking work of Powder’s contributing photographers, past and present. I’m asking them to give us what they consider to be the top five photographs of their careers thus far. Speaking for skiers all over the world, I’d like to express our appreciation for their vision and dedication to the craft of capturing moments that inspire us to get out, get higher, and go further.

First up, an individual who set a new standard for ski photography throughout the 1990’s, 2000’s and beyond.

In the mid 80’s Scott Markewitz was competing on the pro mogul tour and skiing for some of the top photographers of the time such as Dave Stoecklein and Lori Adamski-Peek. He’d always been interested in photography, so after learning a few tricks watching these photographers in action, he bought his first camera, a Nikon FM2 and a batch of Kodachrome 64, and began shooting with some of the local pro skiers. In the spring of 1987 he sent a sheet of his favorite slides to Powder not thinking that much about it. That summer, he came back from coaching a ski camp in Europe, walked into a newsstand in New York City and did a double take when he saw his photo on the cover of the 1987 Buyer’s Guide. As a bonus, he was one of the skiers in the Salomon ad on the back cover. From there, he jumped into photography full time and went on to become one of Powder’s most prolific shooters with over 20 covers and countless gallery shots and feature story projects to his credit.

Presenting Scott’s Top Five.