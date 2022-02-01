Being outside and exerting myself physically is when I’m at my happiest. Add a small group of like-passioned people to that equation and I’m elated.

I learned to photograph before I learned to ski. Photography has always been a way for me to connect with environments and people that I would not have otherwise had the chance to encounter. And making images has been my way to connect the world with these intimate experiences. Winter offers the quietude of a forest canopied in snow, contemplation of the skin track, camaraderie of a common goal, the fun and hilarity of friends, the adrenaline of sport and adventure and the celebration of accomplishment. Images allow me to communicate all of these qualities of skiing and ski culture that enliven me. — Robin O’Neill