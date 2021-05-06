‘What do I want to be when I grow up’?

I was a teenager the first time that ‘Photographer’ was the answer to that question. Between high school and a photography career I grew my craft at photography school, gained some business education, lived in a van, worked bad jobs, and now find myself in Squamish, British Columbia.

I want to keep asking that question; there is always time to choose new paths, grow, form new ideas, and cast off old ones.

I still find my answer is ‘I want to be a photographer’. But, the specific dreams continue to change, be it co-directing motion projects, producing film, or dreaming of new and absurd sport equipment. I’m endlessly chasing the elusive rabbits; inspiration and creativity.

It feels ironic that my most memorable photographic creations are all highly orchestrated, like a theatre production or ballet. The images, in a way, don’t have much connection them to any ‘natural’ skiing. It’s ironic because for myself, and many others, we’re trying to spend lest time striving, orchestrating, and more time in rest, recreation, or community.

At least, that’s what we like to tell ourselves. — Reuben Krabbe