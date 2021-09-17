Born and raised in the small town of Ripon Wisconsin, Noah Wetzel dedicated his childhood to mainstream sports and cultivating a good work ethic. Acquiring his first camera at the age of 12, he soon learned how to ski in high school, and began to shape his eye for composing an image while documenting skiing adventures with close friends.

It was Noah’s love for skiing that motivated him to move west in the fall of 2005, attending Colorado Mountain College. Since then, the special communities of Steamboat Springs, Colorado and Alta, Utah have welcomed him home. Throughout the next decade Noah focused his efforts tirelessly on a personal start-up clothing brand (Lightpole) and continued to pursue photography and cinematography. Over the years his creative drive with photography took precedence, moving forward in 2015 with the decision to solely focus on photography.

An outdoor photographer, Noah specializes in action sports, landscape, and active lifestyle imagery. His work has been published around the world, and has recently garnered two prestigious international photography awards, taking home 1st place in the Raw category of the 2019 Red Bull Illume, and 1st place in the Adventure & Extreme Sports category of the 2021 Memorial Maria Luisa.

Inspired by peace and clarity found within nature, you’ll often find Noah skiing, backpacking, mountain biking, and exploring dirt roads that might lead to the next best spot.