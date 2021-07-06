Ming Poon is an award-winning photographer, based in North Lake Tahoe, California. In 2018, Ming received Powder Magazine’s Photo of the Year award, and in 2019, he won the renowned Whistler Blackcomb Deep Winter Photo Challenge. He travels to wild places in remote corners of the world along with today’s most talented skiers and through his images he hopes to inspire a love for the outdoors and a desire to protect open spaces.

“For me, riding powder with friends in beautiful places is what it’s all about. Type-one kind of fun. I love capturing moments of lifelong dreams achieved, but we always come back to the simplicity of powder days. I wish I could include images of all the partners, places and hard earned peaks, but these 5 photos embody what I love most about sliding on snow: friends, powder and surrendering to the flow. I hope you feel inspired to go slide on snow with your friends and enjoy the ride.” — Ming Poon