Mattias Fredriksson is one of the most prolific adventure photographers of our time. For the past quarter-century he has traveled the globe with some of the world’s best skiers seeking the best terrain and snow conditions out there.

Through his dedication to document real stories, Fredriksson has shot enumerable features for Powder and many other adventure titles world wide. His work ethic and passionate personality have resulted in an impressive body of work combining the subtleties of natural light and motion in a potent mix of quiet alpine moments, intense action, and creative portraiture.

Like most Swede’s, Fredriksson started skiing almost as soon as he could walk. His media career began at local newspapers, and after a few years ski-bumming in the mid-1990s he went on to study journalism before landing a job as editor and photographer at FunSport Media in Sweden’s capital, Stockholm. After working with the company’s ski, snowboard and mountain bike titles, Fredriksson moved on to the editorship of Åka Skidor, Sweden’s most respected ski magazine. Having dabbled successfully in photography, he then decided to focus on it full-time as a freelancer, launching his international career as a content producer. From there it was a whirlwind rise to the top as his work appeared in the world’s top ski, bike, and outdoor magazines as well as global campaigns for commercial clients.

With a ceaseless drive and desire to capture the perfect photo, combined with his mountain skills and immaculate eye for location, light, and world class skiers, Mattias has remained one of Powder’s most valued contributors on record.

As chosen by Mattias, here are the Top 5 ski shots of his career thus far.