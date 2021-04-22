Growing up in Utah’s Wasatch Mountains, Mary McIntyre came to love long days spent exploring at an early age. She now travels the world using skis, bikes, or running shoes as her catalyst for connection.
Since getting her first passport at three months old, she’s been in search of people, places, and stories, using her camera to capture images of her home range of the Wasatch, as well as locations such as the Himalaya, the Andes, and many lesser-known locales in between.
Her main focus now is on documenting the diversity of human experience through narrative and imagery. Mary has provided us with some magnificent imagery over the years and here she presents what she considers the Top 5 of her career so far.
