Carston Oliver. Wasatch Mountains, Utah

It was 2017 and I was about two years into making a go of ski photography. I wouldn't say I'd been very successful so far, but between selling a few images and writing a handful of stories for various ski magazines, I'd managed to start making connections in the community and thinking that maybe, just maybe, things would work out.



I became interested in a career in ski photography after a trip to northern India with the illustrious Marko Shapiro and Ace Kvale. Hearing their stories of a life steeped in deep powder, big mountains, and great friends sounded too good to be true. Talking to them was the first time I realized this niche even existed. I began pursuing it by shooting photos of friends out in the backcountry and at my local hill of Brighton, Utah.



Later that season I was invited to take part in the Salt Lake City Shootout, a photo competition based in the Wasatch Mountains. I'd never done any kind of photo competition and I was terrified. I'm not a very competitive person but I also wanted to do well competing against 5 other well-known, successful photographers. It would be embarrassing to not only be the sole female photographer represented but also to show up with lame photos. The pressure was on. I was stressed, but knew I had to give it a go.



I ended up having a great time with my team made up of Carston Oliver, Eric Balken, and Allie Rood. I shot my heart out and had a blast creating so many images. This image of Carston Oliver won some award that I can't remember now but more importantly, after the show (in which I got third overall, disappointing to myself at the time but still something), Dave Reddick walked over and suggested I send him a photo submission for Powder Magazine. This image made it in the Photo Annual that year and Reddick has continued to be a welcome source of knowledge and encouragement within the industry.