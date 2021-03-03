Depth of Field – Liam Doran

As photographer Liam Doran puts it, “First and foremost I am a skier.” He was born the same year as Powder (1972) and began a life of glisse at the age of 3. By the malleable age 9 he was skiing either Mary Jane, Copper or Loveland, Colorado every weekend and holiday. “Skiing came naturally to me and I progressed fast. I loved it to my core and knew that my world would revolve around the sport and lifestyle of skiing.” And so it has.

Photography was a much different story. He fell in love with the art at the same time he fell in love with skiing. The family coffee table was covered in issues of National Geographic, catalogs for outdoor brands, and, of course, various ski magazines. “My entry in the ski photography world was slow and challenging. To be blunt, I was terrible. But my passion for the sport and the art were never diminished and as the years rolled by I found my stride and my niche. It took me a full decade to go from my first rejected photo submission (on slide film) to my first Powder cover and Photo of the Year award to go along with it. I love skiing and photography and am immensely pleased that I get to share the adventure with you.”

Thanks to Liam’s commitment and vision, we have many more perfect examples as to why we all cherish our own moments of glisse.

Here’s Liam’s Top 5.