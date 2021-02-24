Maybe we shouldn’t be surprised that a photographer who’s spent 40 years at Alta would become known as “the Godfather of the pow shot.” To some people, all deep snow shots might look the same, but not to Lee Cohen. His friend Parker once said that Lee had told him, “Pow explosions are like fingerprints, every single one is unique”.

Since the 1980’s, Lee Cohen has had the drive, the skill, and the good fortune of being at the right place at the right time to capture powder shots at and near Alta, Utah. Although getting pigeon holed as the deep pow photographer sometimes annoys him, he simultaneously embraces it. “The biggest payoff I can get is when someone I don’t know tells me “Your photos are a big part of the reason I moved here” or when I walk into a place I’ve never been and see a pic of mine torn out of a mag and pinned up on the fridge or the wall somewhere.”

Lee’s contribution to the art of ski photography can’t be overstated. He is one of the best to ever do it. With his pure vision, vibrant character, and deep love of skiing, he’s captured, in countless brilliant moments, what it means to experience the deepest of the deep.

Lee’s chosen this selection as the Top 5 of his career thus far.