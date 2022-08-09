Photography is laced with memories for me. Every image is a piece of my soul, a reflection of those moments that meant something to me. They are images of friends and family. They are images of passion struck on the anvil of my home mountains, the Cascades. In turn, they are my muse.

In snow, I have sought out every corner of the state, completing in 2022 what I called the Washington Traverse and the Circumnavigation Project and for most of my adult life I’ve slowly been checking away at skiing every glacier in Washington State.

Below are 5 images that define me–that stare back at me like long lost friends. — Jason Hummel