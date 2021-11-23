Hank de Vre’ was born and raised in Amsterdam, Holland and at age 9 his family immigrated to Newark, New Jersey. His first photographic job was working as an assistant to Lionel Freeman, a top commercial photographer in New York City. In 1972, at age 24, Hank moved west to Lake Tahoe, California and having never skied before, was immediately drawn to the snow covered mountains of Palisades, Tahoe. He learned to ski quickly and fell in love with it, supporting himself with odd photography jobs as he developed his shooting skills on slope.

After a decade of honing his craft, Hank had his first photo published in Powder in 1984. He would go on to become one of Powder’s most prolific photographers with countless images published over a career that continues to this day.

When asked for a short bio, Hank responded, “Just a few words to all you Powder people about this “top 5” project. I mean, how can you do that? There are too many to pick just 5, so I picked 5 images that I think kind of mark some timelines in this ski world we know. I have been so fortunate for all of the opportunities that my photography has given me to travel the world and spend time with amazing people and great adventures, also to have my images appear in Powder Magazine. Thank you to all the athletes that make it happen. Pray for snow! On it!”