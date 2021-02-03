“I didn’t grow up skiing. As a matter a fact, I grew up far from it – in Israel’s sun-drenched Jerusalem hills.” says photographer, Guy Fattal, who was first introduced to the concept of gliding on snow as a young teenager when his Dad took him to France for a week-long ski holiday in the small resort of Ancelle. “By the end of that week, the only thing I could think about was the next time that I would be able to strap on a pair of skis.”

Having held a camera in hand from a young age his objective to connect the two biggest passions in life – photography and skiing – was forged. At the age of 21, upon completing three years of service as a commander in the Israeli military, he decided to pursue his dreams and set off on a path that took his skiing throughout Europe.

A defining moment occurred in the winter of 2015 when Fattal was invited to participate as a wild card entry in the ‘King of Dolomites’ photo competition. “I was excited for the opportunity to take part and rub shoulders with 12 renowned photographers and professional athletes. Never did I imagine that my photo would be selected in front of a large audience as the overall winner of the contest. That moment was a stepping stone in my career and a huge confidence boost that helped shape me as a photographer and as a person. Since then, it has been an exceptional journey, offering me the opportunity to capture some of the photos that I had dreamt of creating”.

Today, Guy Fattal is based in Whistler, Canada. His photography continues to take him to the world’s most beautiful places in search of snow and adventure. He considers himself fortunate to document and work with some of the most inspiring athletes, brands and magazines around the globe.

His photos aim to share the vastness of nature and capture the feeling of a life dedicated to the mountains. Fattal seeks inspiration from the landscape and terrain in which he finds himself and always searches for ways and compositions to combine the human element with spectacular moments of natural light.

Here’s Guy’s selection of his Top 5 photographs to date…