Over the last 30 years, Powder senior photographer, Greg Von Doersten has been pursuing cutting edge ski stories in remote corners of the globe. His story-driven narratives and diverse body of work spans from his home in Jackson, Wyoming to the development of heli-skiing in Alaska and Russia, exotic ski mountaineering stories in the Pir Panjal range in India, and skiing in the Alborz mountains of Iran to name a few.

Greg discovered the Tetons through summer camp in the 1980’s, where he honed his climbing and mountaineering skills that would help to develop his eye for adventure and travel photography. Graduating from the University of Montana in Forestry and Recreation Management with an emphasis in Ski Area Management and Backcountry Ski Guiding would provide an integral path to his upcoming profession.

Returning to Jackson in his early 20’s, Greg began documenting the skiers and mountaineers of the Tetons such as Bill Briggs and Doug Coombs, who would go on to mentor and inspire him to pursue his passion for photography and life in the mountains.

Today, he credits the athletes, friends and mentors that have worked with him over his career to continue to progress the sport of skiing and adventure sports so others may find the beauty of a still photo captured in the mountains and rivers that have been a vital part of his life.

Here’s what GVD considers to be the top 5 of his career thus far. Enjoy!