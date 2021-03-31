Ever since my parents dragged me on skis behind them as a toddler, I have been obsessed with skiing. Over the years that obsession only grew, and soon I was reading every ski publication I could get my hands on, cover to cover, numerous times.

In college I was fortunate to score a coveted internship at Powder magazine despite being an engineering major (I guess they liked the pics I sent). That internship helped me jump start a career crisscrossing the globe, chasing snow with some of the world’s best athletes.

Fast forward the better part of two decades, I am fortunate that I have never used my engineering degree, and have been able to continue to produce images for the likes of Powder, NatGeo, IKON pass and others.

Today, if I’m not away chasing snow (luckily nearby Mt. Baker gets a ton of snow), you can find me at home in Bellingham, WA riding bikes, or teaching my 3 year old son to ski.