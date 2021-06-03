Christian Pondella is based in Mammoth Lakes, California and has made the Eastern Sierra his home for nearly 30 years. As a child growing up in Los Angeles, his family would take several ski trips to Mammoth each winter which fueled his thirst for skiing and the outdoors. Christian moved to Colorado during his college years to be close to the mountains and it was during this time he discovered his love for photography. Combining his deep affinity for photography and the mountains, Christian developed his skills in backcountry skiing, mountaineering, and loved documenting these adventures with his camera.

Eventually turning photography and skiing into a job which has taken him on a life long journey, giving him the opportunity to photograph and document skiing on six continents. His career has transcended into shooting all genres of adventure sports, but skiing is what he’s most passionate about. When asked, “What is your favorite subject to photograph?”, the answer is simple, “Powder skiing, if I’m photographing powder skiing, that means I’m skiing powder!”

Chris has an incredibly broad body of work and here’s his choices as the Top 5 of his career to date.