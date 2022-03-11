Depth Of Field – Chip Kalback

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Born in Calgary and raised in Cleveland, I grew up skiing in Northeast Ohio on 200 vertical feet of fun. After college I moved to Colorado in 2006, and started pursuing photography as more than a hobby. My first published photo was taken with a camera I borrowed from a friend for a six pack of beer, since I only owned a point-and-shoot at that point, but I was already hooked. I bought a Canon 40D and started to shoot skiing as much as I could, which led to meeting some really talented athletes, traveling here and there, and always trying to improve creatively. For a number of reasons, these are a few of my favorite images over the years. — Chip Kalback

When I showed up and Parker White was on top of a parking garage with the Level 1 guys, eyeing the gap from a parking garage to this structure, I knew it was going to be a cool shot. I set up some flashes and for whatever reason they kept misfiring on me, sometimes working and sometimes not, but the outcome was cool — putting a stripe of light on Parker hitting a two story gap to flat, like it was nothing.

It’s the 2012 Red Bull Cold Rush in Silverton, and everyone gets shuttled by helicopter to this backcountry playground full of perfectly built features under the direction of Pep Fujas. Dash Longe came in pretty hot on his first hit and went absolutely huge, setting the bar for that day’s competition.

Chris was boosting over this stone structure on a shoot with Level 1, thanks to a winch and some forgiving spring snow. The landing and the direction where he was coming from set him up to be framed perfectly in this cutout, and his next hit produced one of my favorite street shots I’ve taken.

We were on a shoot for one of Delorme’s sponsors, and as usual Wolf Creek had gotten plenty of snow the night before. I had barely pulled my camera out and given the thumbs up before Delorme came charging down the Waterfalls at Wolf Creek, just oozing style and confidence as always. This ended up later running as my first cover shot, on a French ski mag.

Level 1 was shooting with Sig in 2012 when he was in Denver for a bit, hungry and ready to hit the streets. He made quick work of the spots we visited, and this soccer field snack stand was no different.

