Depth Of Field – Chip Kalback

Our photographers present the top 5 photos of their career

March 11, 2022 By

Born in Calgary and raised in Cleveland, I grew up skiing in Northeast Ohio on 200 vertical feet of fun. After college I moved to Colorado in 2006, and started pursuing photography as more than a hobby. My first published photo was taken with a camera I borrowed from a friend for a six pack of beer, since I only owned a point-and-shoot at that point, but I was already hooked. I bought a Canon 40D and started to shoot skiing as much as I could, which led to meeting some really talented athletes, traveling here and there, and always trying to improve creatively. For a number of reasons, these are a few of my favorite images over the years. — Chip Kalback

Watch

run around the world

Season 2, Episode 4 of 'Run Ar...

More Powder Videos

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation