Depth Of Field – Chip Kalback
Our photographers present the top 5 photos of their career
Born in Calgary and raised in Cleveland, I grew up skiing in Northeast Ohio on 200 vertical feet of fun. After college I moved to Colorado in 2006, and started pursuing photography as more than a hobby. My first published photo was taken with a camera I borrowed from a friend for a six pack of beer, since I only owned a point-and-shoot at that point, but I was already hooked. I bought a Canon 40D and started to shoot skiing as much as I could, which led to meeting some really talented athletes, traveling here and there, and always trying to improve creatively. For a number of reasons, these are a few of my favorite images over the years. — Chip Kalback
Sound off in the comments below!