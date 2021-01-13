At 18 years old, Blake Jorgenson moved from his hometown of Hamilton, Ontario to Whistler, B.C. seeking the dream of a ski bum lifestyle. No aspirations on having a career or doing anything that didn’t support a life of living free in the mountains.

“I had this old Canon film camera that I brought out west with me. Used it in art class and the darkroom. One day, I went to buy some film at the One Hour Photo shop in the village and the girl at the counter said I should buy slide film because “It’s what all the pro ski and snowboard photogs use”. For some reason, the way she said it meant that I had to buy it. After getting that first roll of Fuji Velvia processed and viewing them through the light of the shop window, I was hooked.”

Blake then bought a used slide projector and as much slide film as he could afford. As photography became a way of documenting his life, he was unknowingly building a career. “I still remember getting my first photo published in Powder when I was 19 and it was a life changing moment. The idea of getting photos of my adventures and experiences in a magazine was the ultimate form of validation that what I was doing was the right thing.”

Year by year Blake worked to blend the lifestyle/work dream. Twenty years later, he has secured a legacy as one of skiing’s true visionaries. He’s shot some of the most impactful moments in the history of the sport and has helped set the standard for what makes a great ski photograph.

Chosen by Blake, here are the Top Five photographs of his career.