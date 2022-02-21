Eleven years ago I had my face flat on the ground knowing my ski career had just ended. 200 days on skis and 100 days a year on trampoline over the previous ten years suddenly needed to be replaced. A few seconds earlier my spine had snapped. Little did i know what a beautiful journey I had in front of me.

When I came back after my rehab I was an observer and not the center of the action anymore. My perspective of skiing had always looked like a GoPro video — it was me on the skis with the skis in the lower part of my view and the fall line in the center. Focused on my own performance, an egotistical perspective. I now developed more appreciation and humility for skiing. It had brought so many good things to my life — great friends, countless adventures and achievements.

My new perspective and my old knowledge somehow made skiing more interesting than ever before. It was now so much more than the act of skiing. It was the surroundings, the ripples in the water. I was seeing the world in much more detail. Seeing so much beauty in the environment that was left unnoticed when I was singularly focused on my own skiing. Some things are bigger than skiing. You see, there is no ripple in the water without a puddle and there is no puddle without a cloudy sky. — Alric Ljunghager

