My love for skiing quickly turned into a love for ski photography during my senior year in high school after I developed my first few rolls of Velvia film. Seeing the magic of what I thought at the time was a great photo come to life. Sharing it with friends and seeing the smiles of the skiers when they peeked through the loupe on a light table.

After my first 1/4 (maybe 1/2) page was published in Powder, the novelty of photography turned into a raging fire of chasing down a great ski photo. Future plans all quickly faded and all I did for 20 years was chase winter and photography. I’m not sure if the same path would have happened if I hadn’t had that first shot published in Powder.

— Adam Clark