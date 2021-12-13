The door to “pro ski photographer” officially began when the door to “pro skier” shut with a bang. Yep — I’m that guy. Uncle Rico in the flesh. I couldn’t have cared less about being the square behind the lens until a rash of injuries in my late 20’s had me rethinking what the future looked like. Turns out ER visits take their toll on both your bank account AND your marriage. Ha. Skiing was actually the LAST pursuit I dedicated myself to professionally with the camera, as it was just that hard for me to shoot pow and not ski it. But I soon found that it was far easier to tell my wife I was headed to work than headed to play. Come to find out those lines are often blurred…by design.

But let’s not kid ourselves, ski photography is work. On both ends of the lens. If you want to create images with lasting impact, images that stop those page-turners…images that aren’t just another quick powder click, it takes work. I’ve been fortunate to see incredibly talented skiers through my viewfinder. These are more than great skiers, however. These are great people. After all, isn’t that why we do it? No friends on a powder day??? Whatever—we’re ALL friends on a powder day. Hope you enjoy this selection of great people doing the things we skiers all dream of…

— Adam Barker