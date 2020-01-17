This Photo Gallery is Guaranteed to Make You Crave Powder

The December Shooting Gallery will get you ready for the steep and deep

January 17, 2020 By

Editor’s Note: The Shooting Gallery is the longest running department in POWDER Magazine. POWDER has published a selection of the best ski photography in the world in every issue, starting with Volume 19, in 1990. Every year, photographers submit thousands of images to POWDER. Director of Photography David Reddick handpicks the very best to run in the magazine. The following seven photographs ran in the December 2019 issue of POWDER (48.3). Subscribe to The Skier’s Magazine to enjoy these photographs in print—because frankly, they look better on paper and they deserve your undivided attention. Thank you to all the photographers and skiers who put in the countless hours to make these photos happen.

December Shooting Gallery
Photo Credit: Cam McLeod
Johann Jonsson. Murren, Switzerland
Photo Credit: Christian Pondella
Michelle Parker. Sierra Nevada, California
Photo Credit: Eric Berger
Chris Rubens. Selkirk Mountains, British Columbia.
Photo Credit: Daniel Ronnback
Jacob Wester. Chamonix, France
Photo Credit: Ahriel Povich
Laurent De Martin. Leysin, Switzerland.
Photo Credit: Will Wissman
Todd Ligare. Haines, Alaska.

