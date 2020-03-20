Daydream of Powder with These Fantastic Images

Mattias Fredriksson is one of the most prolific adventure photographers of our time. For the past quarter century he has documented skiing around the globe with some of the world’s best athletes.

With a strong dedication to telling real stories, Fredriksson combines his skills as a photographer and journalist like few others. Add in a farmer’s work ethic and passionate personality and the result is an impressive body of work. Fredriksson is a master of the subtleties of natural light and motion, creating a potent mix of images—quiet alpine moments, intense action, and creative portraiture.

Fredriksson is currently based in Terrace, B.C., Canada, where he lives with his partner Elle and their Siberian Husky Tikaani.

-Les Anthony

