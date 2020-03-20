Daydream of Powder with These Fantastic Images

Mattias Fredriksson is one of the most prolific adventure photographers of our time. For the past quarter century he has documented skiing around the globe with some of the world’s best athletes.

With a strong dedication to telling real stories, Fredriksson combines his skills as a photographer and journalist like few others. Add in a farmer’s work ethic and passionate personality and the result is an impressive body of work. Fredriksson is a master of the subtleties of natural light and motion, creating a potent mix of images—quiet alpine moments, intense action, and creative portraiture.

Fredriksson is currently based in Terrace, B.C., Canada, where he lives with his partner Elle and their Siberian Husky Tikaani.

-Les Anthony

Greg Hill skiing powder in Revelstoke, British Columbia, Canada.
Photo Credit: Mattias Fredriksson
Greg Hill is the living embodiment of the adage “what goes up must come down.” Revelstoke, British Columbia.
Photo Credit: Mattias Fredriksson
Just taking the pup for a walk. Tobin Seagal, Viggo (dog), Petter Andreasen and Giulia Monego. Vatnahalsen, Norway.
David Kantermo catching some air at Riksgränsen in Swedish Lapland.
Photo Credit: Mattias Fredriksson
David Kantermo provides your in-flight entertainment. Riksgränsen, Sweden.
Nikolai Schirmer sking powder in Måndalen, Romsdal, Norway.
Photo Credit: Mattias Fredriksson
Nikolai Schirmer is in this massive landscape… somewhere. Måndalen, Romsdal, Norway.
Ida Nilsen skiing powder at Kåtajåkko in Swedish Lapland.
Photo Credit: Mattias Fredriksson
Ida Nilsen skis between the shadows. Kåtajåkko in Swedish Lapland.
Greg Hill and Leah Evans ski touring at Rogers Pass, British Columbia, Canada.
Photo Credit: Mattias Fredriksson
Greg Hill and Leah Evans stretch their legs. Rogers Pass, British Columbia.
Chad Sayers skiing deep powder at Seki Onsen, Honshu, Japan.
Photo Credit: Mattias Fredriksson
Chad Sayers gives the people a show. Seki Onsen, Honshu, Japan.
Photo Credit: Mattias Fredriksson
Max Palm likes to push pin bindings to the edge—and over it. Abisko backcountry. Sweden.
Austin Ross in the Whistler backcountry, British Columbia, Canada.
Photo Credit: Mattias Fredriksson
Austin Ross catches the sunset in the Whistler backcountry, British Columbia.
Photo Credit: Mattias Fredriksson
Tatsuya Tayagaki steps out from behind the desk. Paperwork can wait. Seki Onsen, Honshu, Japan.

