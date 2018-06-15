Photos and extended captions by Ryan Dorgan

Making a successful ski descent of the Grand Teton is a bucket list item that only some of the most committed skiers can say they’ve accomplished. Even with the right gear and the proper knowledge, conquering the Grand on skis is no easy task. Now, imagine being the first to ever descend the 13,776-foot peak on skis (sans the latest Dynafit boots and Black Diamond harness, of course), which is exactly what Jackson Hole legend Bill Briggs did on June 15, 1971—47 years ago today.

At 86 years old, Briggs, who is regarded as one of the founding fathers of big mountain skiing in North America, might not be bagging as many peaks as he used to, but his spirit and love for skiing, Jackson Hole, music, and the Tetons still shines just as bright as ever.

Today, on the anniversary of Briggs’ historic summit, we recognize Briggs with this photo gallery offering a glimpse into his daily life, where he continues to seek answers and deeper understanding. Today, we raise our glass to Briggs and all of the other brave pioneers of our sport who were daring enough to reach for the sky and touch it. —Jillian Queri